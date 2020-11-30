Analyzing Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) & CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and CarMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A CarMax $20.32 billion 0.77 $888.43 million $5.33 17.89

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shift Technologies and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 CarMax 2 1 14 1 2.78

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. CarMax has a consensus price target of $102.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than CarMax.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% CarMax 3.76% 19.23% 3.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CarMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarMax beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

