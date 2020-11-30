Analyzing Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gildan Activewear and Blue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 3 6 0 2.67 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.70%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Blue.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear -13.34% -2.69% -1.31% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Blue’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.87 $259.81 million $1.66 16.05 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Volatility and Risk

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue has a beta of 7.37, indicating that its stock price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers hosiery products, such as athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret and Secret Silky brand names. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

