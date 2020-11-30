Analyzing Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Simon Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.52 billion 1.17 $263.80 million $6.46 14.58 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carter’s and Simon Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 7 0 2.78 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus target price of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 4.31% 25.31% 6.33% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter’s beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, knit sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, booties, sleep and play products, rompers, and jumpers; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes that include tops, overalls, jeans, sweaters and hoodies, shorts, shortalls, leggings and dresses, pants, graphic tees, and outerwear. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bathtime, and homegear, as well as kid's bags and diaper bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, cribs, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, diaper bags, swimwear, and toys. The company operates 18,000 wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, specialty stores, and discount retailers. As of February 24, 2020, it operated approximately 1,100 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through online Websites, carters.com, oshkosh.com, cartersoshkosh.ca, and carters.com.mx, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter's, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

