Analyzing Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -100.00% 11.44% 5.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canaccord Genuity Group and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FS KKR Capital 2 5 1 0 1.88

FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and FS KKR Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.91 $246.00 million $3.20 5.73

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients. The company has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.