American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6,224.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 29.4% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.78. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.