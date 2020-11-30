American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

