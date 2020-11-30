American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) versus Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Critical Survey

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Stein Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.71 $191.26 million $1.48 12.50 Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Risk & Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and Stein Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus target price of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given American Eagle Outfitters’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Eagle Outfitters is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.82% -0.56% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

