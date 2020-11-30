Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

