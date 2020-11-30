AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

