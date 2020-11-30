AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,297.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

