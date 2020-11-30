AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

