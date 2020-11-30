AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,231 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $139.79 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

