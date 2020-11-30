AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,590 shares of company stock worth $18,132,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $109.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

