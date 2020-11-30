AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEI stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

