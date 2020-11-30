AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 375,995 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Avnet stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

