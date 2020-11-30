AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 95.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.57 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

