AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.