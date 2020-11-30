AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,864.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 86,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

