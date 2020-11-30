AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

