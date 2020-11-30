AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

