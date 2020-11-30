AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,082 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SINA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

SINA opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. SINA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.