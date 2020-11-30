AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

