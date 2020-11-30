AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $66,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR opened at $125.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.