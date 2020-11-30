Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

