Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $176.41 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

