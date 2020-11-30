Advisory Research Inc. Sells 26,168 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

MPWR opened at $328.14 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.40.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,302,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $13,649,959 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

