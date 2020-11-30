Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Mirova boosted its position in Splunk by 2,051.7% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $204.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

