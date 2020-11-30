Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $16,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Shares of GWW opened at $414.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

