Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

ASML stock opened at $437.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.53. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $438.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

