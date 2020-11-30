Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

