Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.24.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

