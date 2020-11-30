Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after buying an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.93 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

