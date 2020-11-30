Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 795.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $131.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Sidoti raised their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

