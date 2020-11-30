Advisory Research Inc. Invests $328,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

