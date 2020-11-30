Advisory Research Inc. Invests $290,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

First Solar stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

