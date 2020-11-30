Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 19.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in RingCentral by 9.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,497 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $292.74 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,431 shares of company stock valued at $52,425,099 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

