Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 233.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $125.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.23 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,978 shares of company stock worth $11,722,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

