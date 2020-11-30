Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $236.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

