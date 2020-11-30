Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,638,083 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

