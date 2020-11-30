Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.