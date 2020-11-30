Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $530.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.27. The firm has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

