Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $453,200.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

