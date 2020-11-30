9,350 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Envista by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NVST opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

