861,550 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 861,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

