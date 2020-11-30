77,600 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arconic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

