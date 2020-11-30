7,585 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

GRMN stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.