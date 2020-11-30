7,000,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 1.75% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

