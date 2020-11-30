657 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

