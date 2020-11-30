57 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $260.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $285.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,117 shares of company stock valued at $15,056,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

