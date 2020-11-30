507 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,803,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

